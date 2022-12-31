HCL to provide software jobs to Inter students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to take steps to provide opportunities to the students who have completed Intermediate to get software jobs. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the State education department and the HCL Technologies in this regard.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy held a meeting to discuss the measure to be taken in this regard, with Vakati Karuna, Secretary, Education department and Naveen Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education.

Revealing the details, Sabitha Indra Redy said that as many as 20,000 students studying in government junior colleges will be given this opportunity every year. An online examination will be conducted in February for the students studying in the second-year intermediate with mathematics as the subject.

That means, only students with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (MPC) and Mathematics, Economics and Commerce (MEC) groups can attend the test.

The exam, known as HCL Career Aptitude Test, will have questions related to Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and English. The students who have secured at least 60 per cent marks in the test will be interviewed virtually and selected for the jobs.

The selected students will be trained online for six months after which they will get an opportunity to do an internship for a period of six months in HCL during which pedior they will get a stipend of `10,000 each per month. After the completion of the internship, they will get an annual pay package of `2.5 lakh each.

The students will also get a chance to complete their degrees from institutions like BITS and Amity University while working. The minister said that the efforts are being taken to provide opportunity to poor students from rural areas.

