Telangana: Hindu Vahini leaders see larger conspiracy

In a video message, Raja Singh demanded that the State government arrest him within 24 hours, failing which lakhs of Ayyappa devotees will lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hindutva organisations, including the BJP have blamed the ruling BRS for spreading the anti-Hindu sentiment among the people by encouraging atheists to hold meetings in villages under the garb of Ambedkar organisations, where individuals like Bairi Naresh and Renjarla Rajesh, who are Bharatha Nasthika Sangham leaders, have been making blasphemous statements against the Hindu gods and goddesses while sharing the stage with BRS leaders.  

Enraged by the blasphemous statements on Hindu gods and goddesses made by Bairi Naresh at Ravulapally village of Kodangal Mandal in Vikarabad district a couple of days ago at a meeting while unveiling the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, the Hindu society and Hindutva organisations including BJP have demanded his immediate arrest.  

“This was not the first time such a meeting was held in and around Narayanpet. A month ago a similar meeting was held at Kosgi in Narayanpet, which was called Ambedkar Gnanasabha. There Renjarla Rajesh made similar blasphemous statements against our gods,” said Harischandra Reddy, a Hindu Vahini leader.

‘It’s a bid to break the religious affiliation of Dalits’

Speaking to TNIE, he said that the Ambedkar organisations collected money from Narayanpet MLA P Narender Reddy, who attended the meeting that went on from 6 pm to 2 am. The MLA was on the stage throughout the meeting, cheering and clapping as the remarks were being made, he said.

“This is a new trend being observed in southern Telangana’s border areas with Karnataka, where Dalits are strong followers of Hinduism. These people want to break their religious affiliation by holding such meetings and making blasphemous remarks,” the Hindu Vahini leader observed.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and MLA T Raja Singh, meanwhile, demanded that the State government immediately arrest him and also invoke PD Act against him. In a video message, Raja Singh demanded that the State government arrest him within 24 hours, failing which lakhs of Ayyappa devotees will lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan.

Bandi Sanjay has tweeted saying that anybody could abuse Hindu gods in Telangana and could get away with it, and alleged that the chief minister’s office was encouraging blasphemy without taking any action against such individuals. He also accused the BRS government of giving security to individuals like Munawar Faruqui, who he claimed, has insulted goddess Sita, and for giving permission to others to hold such meetings, where derogatory remarks were made on Lord Ayyappa Swamy’s birth.

Nothing wrong in remarks: Nasthika Sangham member  

Meanwhile, a member of Bharatha Nasthika Sangham, speaking to TNIE, said that there was nothing wrong in what Naresh had said as he was only narrating a story. The member also said that morphing of audio and video may have happened, the details of which need to come out.

