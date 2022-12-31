Telangana: NIA files chargesheet against 11 PFI members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against the 11 persons accused of involvement in anti-national activities in the name of the Popular Front of India. The agency filed the charge sheet before the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, in RC-03/2022/NIA/HYD pertaining to organising terror training camps and recruitment of persons for terrorist acts by the PFI. The NIA registered a case on August 26 after taking it over from the Nizamabad VI Town Police.

The agency stated that the accused persons were recruiting gullible Muslim youths into the PFI and radicalising them through speeches filled with hatred against the Central government as well as other institutions.

The agency also alleged that after recruitment, the youths were sent to the camps organised by the PFI under the guise of yoga and physical education (PE) classes, to be trained in the use of knives, sickles and iron rods as weapons to kill people. They were trained to target the vulnerable parts of the body including the throat, the stomach and the head, the NIS alleged.

The 11 accused persons have been charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 153(A) of IPC, Sections 17, 18, 18A & 18B of UA(P) Act. They are Abdul Khader, Abdul Ahad, Shaik Shadullah, Syed Yahiya Sameer, Shaik Imran @ Imran Qureshi, Mohd Abdul Mubeen from Nizamabad district, Abdul Saleem, Mohammad Osman @ Usman from Jagtial, Mohammad Irfan from Karimanagar, Shail Iliyas from Buchireddypalem in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh and Feroz Khan from Adilabad.

In September, the agency conducted searches at multiple places in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with PFI’s alleged anti-national activities.

