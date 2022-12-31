Home States Telangana

Telangana: Rohith Reddy ignores ED summons, visits Pragathi Bhavan

Sources said that the MLA wants to wait for the HC ruling on his stay petition before taking a decision on the ED summons.

Published: 31st December 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rohith Reddy

BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy| Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tandur BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy once again failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in connection with the Poachgate investigation.

Earlier, the MLA approached the Telangana High Court on December 27, the day he was summoned to be present before the ED sleuth, seeking a stay on the case. However, the court neither provided him relief from appearing before the ED nor stayed the case. Instead, the matter was posted to January 5, 2023, for further hearing.

ED sources said that legal opinion would be sought on the MLA’s repeated refusal to appear before it.
During the course of the day, Rohith Reddy reached Pragathi Bhavan, the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, where he reportedly met a legal team to discuss the ED summons and the high court’s refusal to stay the case.

Sources said that the MLA wants to wait for the HC ruling on his stay petition before taking a decision on the ED summons. In the petition, Rohith Reddy alleged that the investigation agency was harassing him though he was the complainant in the poaching case.

