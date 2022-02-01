Centre praises TS on 100% audit of PRIs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Panchanyati Raj on Monday commended the State government’s performance in achieving timely audit of 100% PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institutions), for the audit period 2020-21.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (GoI), Sunil Kumar commended the State Audit Department for performing “exceptionally well” in achieving timely audit of 100% PRIs. “The State Audit Department, Telangana has always been proactive in submitting their point of views for strengthening AuditOnline (Application),” he emphasised.

Even during 2019-20, the State was the first in achieving the target of 25% audit of Gram Panchayats accounts through this application. This application was launched on April 15, 2020 with the aim of facilitating online audit of Panchayat accounts thereby enhancing transparency of the PRIs. Responding to this, Minister T Harish Rao credited this achievement to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and described him as the “torch-bearer of transparency and accountability”. “The Centre once again appreciated the successful efforts of Telangana Government towards AuditOnline,” Harish said.

