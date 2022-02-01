STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre praises TS on 100% audit of PRIs

Even during 2019-20, the State was the first in achieving the target of 25% audit of Gram Panchayats accounts through this application.

Published: 01st February 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Panchanyati Raj on Monday commended the State government’s performance in achieving timely audit of 100% PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institutions), for the audit period 2020-21.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj (GoI), Sunil Kumar commended the State Audit Department for performing “exceptionally well” in achieving timely audit of 100% PRIs. “The State Audit Department, Telangana has always been proactive in submitting their point of views for strengthening AuditOnline (Application),” he emphasised. 

Even during 2019-20, the State was the first in achieving the target of 25% audit of Gram Panchayats accounts through this application. This application was launched on April 15, 2020 with the aim of facilitating online audit of Panchayat accounts thereby enhancing transparency of the PRIs. Responding to this, Minister T Harish Rao credited this achievement to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and described him as the “torch-bearer of transparency and accountability”.  “The Centre once again appreciated the successful efforts of Telangana Government towards AuditOnline,” Harish said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS Centre Panchayati Raj Institutions Audit
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp