RTC to run 3,845 buses on Medaram jatara days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be running 3,845 special buses for devotees visiting Medaram Jathara from across the State and from neighbouring ones. The four-day jatara of Samakka-Sarakka is going to be held between February 16 and 19.

According to officials, it has already set up boarding and alighting points on the Medaram grounds and has set up 42 queue lines on nearly 50 acres of land. In the Karimnagar zone, buses will ply from Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Medak and other districts as well.

ALSO READ: TSRTC, Metro yet to recover: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Centres also will be set up at different locations in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. For making this another successful season, the RTC has deployed 12,000 staff and 150 officers for Medaram jatara.

“Special control rooms will be set up at the respective bus stands with 50 CCTVs and online booking facility made available from MGBS & JBS in Hyderabad,” TSRTC Vice-Chairman and MD V C Sajjanar informed. Earlier, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and RTC Chairman B Goverdhan held a review meeting on arrangements.