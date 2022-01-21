TSRTC, Metro yet to recover: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday confirmed that both TSRTC and Hyderabad Metro are yet to recover financially from the impact of the pandemic.During a chit-chat with media persons, Ajay Kumar acknowledged that the TSRTC was yet to recover completely. He clarified that while RTC continues to struggle with half the revenue, the Hyderabad Metro Rail remained under losses. He assured the Metro of all support from the government.