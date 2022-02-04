CM perhaps aspired to draft his own version of Constitution, says Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao owed an apology to the nation for his remarks on rewriting the Constitution of India. The Karimnagar MP lamented that instead of issuing an apology, TRS ministers were supporting the CM’s statements. He has declared that the party would continue its protests till an apology was tendered by KCR.

Sanjay, along with BJP MPs participated in a ‘Bheem Deeksha’ at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, in protest against the CM’s statements. Talking to the media, Sanjay said the CM perhaps aspired to draft his own version of a Constitution, where neither he, nor his ministers would have to go to the Secretariat and where there is no Secretariat. He would rule from his fortress and farmhouse as if he were a king, Sanjay stated.

Noting that the people of Telangana were observing KCR’s behaviour, Sanjay said the CM would meet the same as that of Britishers who had enslaved the nation. Terming the CM’s criticism of the Union Budget as a “big joke”, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind questioned what had happened to his election promises of providing jobs, unemployment honorarium, 2BHK houses, Dalit Bandhu and so on.

Alleging that KCR had inflated the cost of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme from Rs 32,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore in the name of redesigning it, Sanjay said that the CM probably aimed to redesign the form of God as well. BJP’s State leaders led by OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman also held ‘Bhim Deeksha’ at the BJP party office in Nampally.