STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CM perhaps aspired to draft his own version of Constitution, says Bandi

Noting that the people of Telangana were observing KCR’s behaviour, Sanjay said the CM would meet the same as that of Britishers who had enslaved the nation.  

Published: 04th February 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders participate in the ‘Bheem Deeksha’ against the CM’s remarks on changing the Constitution, at the party office in Hyderabad. (Photo | R V K Rao)

BJP leaders participate in the ‘Bheem Deeksha’ against the CM’s remarks on changing the Constitution, at the party office in Hyderabad. (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao owed an apology to the nation for his remarks on rewriting the Constitution of India. The Karimnagar MP lamented that instead of issuing an apology, TRS ministers were supporting the CM’s statements. He has declared that the party would continue its protests till an apology was tendered by KCR.

Sanjay, along with BJP MPs participated in a ‘Bheem Deeksha’ at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, in protest against the CM’s statements. Talking to the media, Sanjay said the CM perhaps aspired to draft his own version of a Constitution, where neither he, nor his ministers would have to go to the Secretariat and where there is no Secretariat. He would rule from his fortress and farmhouse as if he were a king, Sanjay stated. 

Noting that the people of Telangana were observing KCR’s behaviour, Sanjay said the CM would meet the same as that of Britishers who had enslaved the nation. Terming the CM’s criticism of the Union Budget as a “big joke”, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind questioned what had happened to his election promises of providing jobs, unemployment honorarium, 2BHK houses, Dalit Bandhu and so on. 

Alleging that KCR had inflated the cost of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme from Rs 32,000 crore to over Rs 1 lakh crore in the name of redesigning it, Sanjay said that the CM probably aimed to redesign the form of God as well. BJP’s State leaders led by OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman also held ‘Bhim Deeksha’ at the BJP party office in Nampally. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar KCR Chandrashekar Rao Constitution Apology
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp