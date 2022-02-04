STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No reservation of coal blocks for SCCL: Minister

Union Minister for Coal Prahlad Joshi, on Thursday, in Lok Sabha, said that if the reservation of blocks in favour of SCCL is done, it would become a precedent for others in future.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a decision that might turn into a major controversy, the Central government has admitted to offering four coal blocks in Telangana under e-auction, while making it clear that there was no proposal to reserve them to Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL).Union Minister for Coal Prahlad Joshi, on Thursday, in Lok Sabha, said that if the reservation of blocks in favour of SCCL is done, it would become a precedent for others in future.

In a reply to a question by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, he said that the four coal blocks (Kalyan Khani Block-VI, Koyagudem Block-III, Sathupalli Block-III and Shravanpalli) located in Telangana have been included in e-auction under Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, after following the due process. He explained that the decision has been taken in pursuance of the recommendations of the High-Level Committee, constituted by NITI Aayog. 

These four coal blocks will be on auction in the third and fourth tranches under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Along with others, the SCCL may bid for these coal blocks, the Minister pointed out.

The Centre has stuck to its guns to offer the four blocks in auction despite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao writing to the Prime Minister on December 8 to ask the Coal Ministry to reserve the coal blocks in Telangana for the SCCL.  The workers’ unions of the SCCL too have been protesting against the Centre’s decision, contending that if the coal blocks were auctioned, it would lead to scarcity of coal for the SCCL.

‘SCCL free to bid’

The four coal blocks (Kalyan Khani Block-VI, Koyagudem Block-III, Sathupalli Block-III and Shravanpalli) will be on auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. Along with others, the SCCL may bid for these, Joshi said

