Cherlapally rail terminal to be ready by 2023

Rs 70 cr allotted from railway budget to expedite development works that will make it the 3rd  largest station in TS  

Published: 05th February 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cherlapally Railway terminal. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the railway budget came as a disappointment for the much-awaited MMTS phase II project, there is some relief for rail users in the city as Cherlapally railway terminal was allotted with Rs 70 crore to expedite the works at the earliest.

With this, the South Central Railway (SCR) is targeting to complete the works on Cherlapally railway terminal by 2023. Once the project is completed, this terminal would become one of the biggest railway stations in the State after Secunderabad and Kacheguda.

Cherlapally railway station is centrally located and surrounded by most important high-density residential colonies. This station is developed very close to the Outer Ring Road and is more convenient for the mobility of the public, motorists and four-wheelers. 

The three railway terminals -Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda- handle 465 trains with 2.8 lakh passengers on an average per day. Currently, these three rail terminals are congested with the increasing inflow and outflow of rail users and trains running to the maximum capacity. To mitigate this problem, SCR has decided to develop Cherlapally railway station which is located in the east direction of the city as a new alternate coaching terminal. For this, major and various infrastructural works including provision of passenger amenities have been sanctioned by the Railway Board with an estimated cost of Rs 221 crore.

As part of this, works related to widening of the existing island platform, new platform along with new line for MMTS trains, extension of foot over bridge for new high level platforms, water pedestals, lighting arrangements are being carried out.

Works being executed under phase I are 2 subways including 3 ramps & 6 staircases, works for 5 bridges, 2 high level island platforms and overhead water tank with 4 lakh litres capacity.Phase II works included construction of new buildings,  electrical substation, two foot over bridges, 5 escalators, 9 lifts, 4 pit lines for train maintenance, cover over platforms and bio-toilet sheds.

