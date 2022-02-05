First BJP MP in Lok Sabha, Chandupatla Janga Reddy, passes away 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chandupatla Janga Reddy, an iconic leader in BJP who had defeated Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from Hanumakonda Lok Sabha constituency in 1984 general elections, has passed away this morning, February 5, 2022.

Born in 1935 in Parakal, Reddy's political career working as a Jan Sangh worker was followed by his election to the parliament in the 1984 elections, in which he was one among the only two members of parliament to have won the elections from BJP in the country back then.

He has dedicated his entire life working for the party and has also represented Parakal and Sayampet assembly segments as the MLA.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other state leaders have expressed grief over Janga Reddy's demise.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said before joining politics, Janga Reddy had served as a teacher. He has played a major role in the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society, following the ideology of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, he stated.

His mortal remains would be kept in the BJP Party Office in Nampally for visitors to pay their respects from 9.30 am till 10 am today.