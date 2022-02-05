MLM scam: ED attaches Rs 66.3 crore assets of IndusViva Health Sciences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 66.30 crore of M/s IndusViva Health Sciences Private Limited, its chairman C A Anzar and others under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a Rs 1500 crore Multi-level Marketing Scam. The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Cyberabad police.

The investigation revealed that C A Anzar, Chairman of M/s IndusViva and Abhilash Thomas, CEO of M/s IndusViva, diverted funds to a subsidiary company and their other related companies and to their personal accounts. These funds were utilised to acquire immovable assets to the tune of Rs 50.47 crore.Further, movable properties have also been identified in the form of bank balances to the tune of Rs 15.83 crore lying in 20 bank accounts of M/s IndusViva, its chairman and related companies.

In December 2021, the ED arrested Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar from Bengaluru, who are the co-founders and owners of Indus Viva Health Services. Cyberabad police had busted this fraud in March, 2021 and arrested 24 persons. They had frozen bank accounts of the company in which around Rs 20 crore was deposited. The group enrolled around 10 lakh members from across the country and collected Rs 1,500 crore since 2014.

Rs 1.93 crore FDs of Hygro Chemicals Ltd frozen

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached fixed deposits worth Rs 1.93 crore belonging to M/s Hygro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd, Bolarum in Medak district, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for illegally manufacturing and dealing in a scheduled drug Dextropropoxyphene Hydrochloride (DPP HCL).

M/s Hygro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd which had the license from Central Bureau of Narcotics, Gwalior, to manufacture of DPP HCL, had misused their license and illegally despatched 6,450 kg of DPP HCL to a partnership concern — M/s J.K. Pharma Agencies, New Delhi, during the period between 2004 to 2006 via 26 airway bills.