TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith seeks amendments to APRA 2014

Published: 05th February 2022 06:08 AM

TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy introduced two private Bills in Lok Sabha on Friday, seeking amendments to Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and also National Urban Employment Guarantee Bill, 2021. He introduced Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Thirteenth Schedule).

Later speaking to reporters, Ranjith Reddy alleged that the Centre failed to implement the assurances in the APRA, 2014, including setting up of railway coach factory. Reddy also moved the Urban Employment Guarantee Bill to provide for the enhancement of livelihood security of the poor households in municipal areas of the country.

