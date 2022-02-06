STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K T Rama Rao reviews development works in Hyderabad

The minister held a meeting to review a number of projects including SRDP, SNDP and HRDCL, which are being undertaken by the State government.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:10 AM

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao on Saturday directed officials to expedite the works on Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), which is expected to resolve the issue of waterlogging during rainy season.

The minister held a meeting to review a number of projects including SRDP, SNDP and HRDCL, which are being undertaken by the State government. He said the road development projects in the city would ease the traffic congestion in the city. He also said that after the development of the missing link roads, the traffic on the main roads in many areas has reduced, and the programme has paved a way for development in many new areas.

