KTR takes father's tirade forward, calls Modi 'Icon of partiality'

Telangana CM KCR had earlier on Feb 1, excoriated Modi and the central government for being not only partisan when it came to Telangana but also for being against the people and farmers of the nation.

Published: 06th February 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Picking up the thread where Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has left, IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday continued the anti-Narendra Modi rhetoric, describing the prime minister as the icon of partiality who had unveiled the statue of equality - Ramanujacharya on Saturday.

Rama Rao in a tweet vented out his spleen at the Prime Minister for not honouring a number of commitments that were made to Telangana in the AP State Reorganisation Act and several other promises it made to the state.

On Friday, a day ahead of the arrival of the Prime Minister, KTR, in a stinging outburst against the BJP for the step-motherly treatment meted out to the state, wished that Ramanujacharya whose statue Modi was to unveil the following day, should visit him in his dreams and make him undo the injustice to India's youngest state.

Apparently, with an intention to bolster his anti-Modi credentials, KCR skipped the Ramanujacharya statue unveiling ceremony and the event at the ICRISAT which came close on the heels of his news conference on the day of the Budget.

During that press conference, KCR, in a torrent of invectives, excoriated Modi and the central government for being not only partisan when it came to Telangana but also for being against the people and farmers across the nation. KCR even mooted a new constitution for the nation to devolve more subjects to the state so that an all-round development could be brought about in the country.

KCR's tirade against Modi is being seen as an indication that he was moving away from him, contrary to the criticism that KCR and Modi always appear to be daggers drawn in the open but would help each other out when the crunch comes.

As the general elections are just two and half years away, KCR is trying to rub off the pro-Modi paint off his skin so that he could be more acceptable to the non-Congress and non-BJP forces to cobble up a political formation at the centre as an alternative to the BJP's NDA.

KTR KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao PM Narendra Modi Statue of Equality
