Oustees decry delay in compensation for land under Mallannasagar project

The villagers said that the State government is being discriminatory towards them.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Outsees from Brahmana Banjerpally under Mallannasagar project have come out in the open protesting against the State government for its failure to compensate the villagers who have offered their land and houses for the project a year ago.

The villagers said that the State government is being discriminatory towards them. “Did we commit a crime by giving our houses and lands for the Mallanna Sagar project? We vacated the village without any objection. We agreed upon the compensation that was promised. Why are the authorities troubling us now,” the protesting villagers asked.

“We were promised the compensation, which we are yet to get, within three to four days after vacating the village. We are yet to receive the compensation even as a year has passed,” the villagers said.

