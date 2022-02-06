Progress and tradition not in conflict: PM at ‘Statue of Equality’ inauguration

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that the ‘Vishwaksena Ishti Yagna’ he performed before dedicating the ‘Statue of Equality’ to the world on Saturday would help 130 crore Indians realise their aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the intent behind the yagna was to pray for the strength to achieve India’s ‘Amrut’ objectives.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the 216-foot-tall statue, he said that whenever evil threatened to prevail over good, people like Ramanujacharya emerge to eradicate it.

“These great people commit their whole life to their cause and succeed despite facing opposition and hurdles,” Modi said. Pointing to Ramanujacharya’s balanced knowledge of Dvaid and Advaid, Modi said that the knowledge of ‘Vishist Adwaid’ propagated by him was inspirational.

Observing that progressiveness may not necessarily mean improvement, Modi said: “Imagine the social pressures which Ramanujacharya must have faced a thousand years ago while working against the social inequalities, evils and superstitions. But he introduced our roots to the world through his teachings, by questioning how dharma could become the cause for inequality. His life proved that there is no conflict between progressiveness and antiquity.”

Noting that social sanction for those who bring such reforms doesn’t generally happen, Modi said that those who have been working to eradicate social evils and superstitions would ultimately find acceptance in the society. He said that reformers may not see their work bear fruit in their lifetime.

He also praised Telugu culture for enriching India’s diversity, which was evident in the way the Satavahana, Kakatiya and Vijayanagara kings had promoted it and great writers and artists had strengthened it. “Telugu culture preached equality and women empowerment for ages,” the Prime Minister said.

“While opinion is either accepted or rejected elsewhere, since ancient times it goes through Khandan, Mandan, Swikruthi and Aswikruthi in India — analysed through a divine viewpoint in our country,” PM Modi said.

Recalling how Ramanujacharya had revealed the ‘guru mantra’ secretly passed on to him by his guru to all the people in his village, he said that the reformer had preferred going to ‘narak’ (hell) to benefit others by teaching them the mantra.

“This was the reason why Dr Ambedkar used to tell the people to learn from the teachings of Ramanujacharya who dedicated his entire life to the philosophy of karma,” he said.

Modi said that great poets and writers like Annamacharya, Kanakadasa, Tulsidas, Kabir Das and many others across the country had written about the work and teachings of Ramanujacharya, and were inspired by him. “He was a guru for all, a saint who could bring the society together through his preachings,” he noted.Modi said that the values of equality, humanity and spirituality that we got from the saints had helped the country in achieving freedom. “Can we imagine our freedom struggle without mentioning Gandhiji, or can we imagine Gandhiji without the values of non-violence and truth,” he asked.

Drawing comparison between ‘Statue of Unity’ and the ‘Statue of Equality,’ Modi said that while the former represented the oath of unity in the country, the latter was based on equality and equal treatment of all.

“I am hoping to see elimination of social evils against which Ramanujacharya struggled throughout his life, within the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, when India reaches the 100th year of its Independence,” Modi said. He added that the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being held this year was the right time to hold Ramanujacharya’s centenary celebrations.

He declared that the ‘Statue of Equality’ reflected the knowledge, experience and ideals of Ramanujacharya, which will not only inspire generations to come, but would also strengthen the ancient history of India.

Modi also took a tour of 108 Divya Deshams, auditorium and the three floors of Bhadravedi, the art gallery depicting the life of Ramanujacharya. He was accompanied by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and J Rameshwar Rao, founder of My Home Group of Companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, lauded ICRISAT’s efforts in integrating farmers with their markets and promoting pulses and chickpea production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Your research and technology have helped making agriculture easy and sustainable,” Modi told the scientists. The PM emphasised that in Amrit Kaal, the country was focussing on inclusive growth along with higher agriculture growth. Women in agri-sector, were being supported through self-help groups. “Agriculture has the potential to take a large chunk of population out of poverty. This Amrit Kaal will also provide new means to farmers of geographically difficult areas,” he said