SHG hopes to wean officials off oily snacks with millet & jaggery biscuits

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A self-help group (SHG) of women in the tiny village of Nagaram of Ramagiri mandal, have started making one-of-itskind biscuits made of millets and jaggerry.

Krishi Vignana Kendra and District Rural Development Agency have been motivating self-help group members to take up such innovative projects . “Our group, Gouthameshwara, has 18 members and we have deposited Rs 5,000 each as investment. Krishi Vignana Kendra has adopted our village and provided us with a biscuit manufacturing machinery worth Rs 1.50 lakh,” said a self-help group member, Maddella Malleshwari. Village Sarpanch, Budida Mallesh, has been providing all help on behalf of the gram panchyat to empower the wome n financially.

The biscuit manufacturing unit has been attracting women from other villages, said the group members. After nine days, a marketing agent will be appointed to take care of the sales of the products, they said. They are expecting that these biscuits can be used as snacks during government meetings instead of oily samosas and pakoras.

Biscuits manufacturing trainer Nagabhushanam said that in his 35 years of experience, he was seeing first-of-itskind biscuits made using millet powder and jaggery. The biscuit can be consumed by women in villages as it has high iron content and it would help them lead healthier lives, he added.

Krishi Vignana Kendra Principal Scientist A Srinivas has been encouraging Nagaram farmers to use modern agricultural system.