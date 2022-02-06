STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stepmother arrested for torturing nine-year-old girl in Telengana

A 9-year-old girl was allegedly tortured by her stepmother at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari.

Published: 06th February 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 9-year-old girl was allegedly tortured by her stepmother at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari. Though the girl was being tortured for the past few months, it came to light on Saturday when she fell unconscious in school.

Jangareddygudem Sub-Inspector Sagar Babu told TNIE that Naga Venkata Lakshmi is studying class II in a government school at Balaji Nagar. Her mother Durga, who hails from Tadepalligudem, went to Kuwait for work. Her father Dharma Raju married Y Durga. It was alleged that he started neglecting the girl after the second marriage.

Unable to tolerate the presence of Lakshmi in the house, Durga, mother of two sons, was allegedly forcing the girl to do all household chores. She used to beat the girl with a stick and pour hot water on her body. When the girl fell unconscious, the school authorities shifted her to hospital. After observing injuries on the girl’s body, they informed the matter to the police.

“During enquiry, neighbours told us that the girl was being tortured by her stepmother,” the police said. 
Durga was arrested under Section 324 of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abuse Torture Telengana Juvenile Justice Act
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp