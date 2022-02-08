STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

34 SCCL mines facing losses in Telengana: Coal Minister

Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi said in Rajya Sabha on Monday that during 2020-21, 34 mines in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) had incurred losses. 

Published: 08th February 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi

Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi said in Rajya Sabha on Monday that during 2020-21, 34 mines in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) had incurred losses. Replying to a question of Tiruchi Siva, Prahlad Joshi that in 2020-21, 34 mines were loss making in Singareni. Bhadradri-Kothagudem-2, Peddapalli -9, Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli-5, Komarambheem-Asifabad-1 and Mancherial-17. In all, 34 SCCL mines were loss making he said.

He said that in Coal India Limited (CIL), 231 mines were loss-making in FY 2020-21. However, the proceeds from profit-making mines were more than the losses of loss-making mines, he said. Mentioning the overarching decisions in Glasgow Climate Pact, the Union Minister said the decisions did not mandate the phasing down of coal power, and it had not set any timelines for the phase down. 

Further, the Glasgow Climate Pact had only called upon parties to accelerate efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power in line with national circumstances and recognising the need for support towards a just transition. He said that Paris Agreement was a multilateral treaty for combating climate change. India had committed to clean energy, he said.

Supplies coal to 2K industries  

Singareni was supplying coal to around 2,000 industries in the State. If it was privatised, these 2,000 industries would not get coal, Rama Rao said and added that the development of Telangana would take a backseat

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Coal Minister SCCL Coal India Limited Glasgow Climate Pact
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp