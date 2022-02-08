34 SCCL mines facing losses in Telengana: Coal Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi said in Rajya Sabha on Monday that during 2020-21, 34 mines in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) had incurred losses. Replying to a question of Tiruchi Siva, Prahlad Joshi that in 2020-21, 34 mines were loss making in Singareni. Bhadradri-Kothagudem-2, Peddapalli -9, Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli-5, Komarambheem-Asifabad-1 and Mancherial-17. In all, 34 SCCL mines were loss making he said.

He said that in Coal India Limited (CIL), 231 mines were loss-making in FY 2020-21. However, the proceeds from profit-making mines were more than the losses of loss-making mines, he said. Mentioning the overarching decisions in Glasgow Climate Pact, the Union Minister said the decisions did not mandate the phasing down of coal power, and it had not set any timelines for the phase down.

Further, the Glasgow Climate Pact had only called upon parties to accelerate efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power in line with national circumstances and recognising the need for support towards a just transition. He said that Paris Agreement was a multilateral treaty for combating climate change. India had committed to clean energy, he said.

Supplies coal to 2K industries

Singareni was supplying coal to around 2,000 industries in the State. If it was privatised, these 2,000 industries would not get coal, Rama Rao said and added that the development of Telangana would take a backseat