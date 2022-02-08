STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special wings to tackle drug menace in Telangana to start operations from Wednesday

Published: 08th February 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing

(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two specialized wings to tackle the menace of drugs, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW), have been formed by the Hyderabad city police. Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy will inaugurate these wings on Wednesday.

This initiative is a step in taking forward the decision of the Telangana Government and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to crack down on narcotic drugs with all seriousness.

H-NEW will function from the Commissioner's Office and will be led by a DCP. The team will include two inspectors, four sub-inspectors and 20 constables to start with. It will function along the lines of the Commissioner's Task Force in generating intelligence, conducting raids, and focus on detection and disruption of organized drug trafficking groups and the suppliers, peddlers, consumers. The team will also maintain databanks.

ALSO READ | Telangana police arrest international drug peddler Tony from Mumbai

H-NEW will be provided with adequate infrastructure, vehicles and funds. Dedicated phone numbers have been set up and will be made available to the public.

Similarly, as the investigations in these cases are quite complicated and have rigorous procedures involved, the NISW has been set up.

An ACP will head the wing and an inspector, one sub-inspector and six constables will be a part of the team.

This team will support, monitor and assist the local police station in arrests, remands, seizure charge sheeting and maintain the trial till conviction is achieved. They will also train the small units being created in all the police stations to deal with such cases.

