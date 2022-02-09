Centre releases 95 per cent Nirbhaya scheme funds in Telengana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ninety five per cent of the Centre’s share of the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme has been released to Telangana, the Union Home Ministry stated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, in response to a question from Telangana MPs Maloth Kavitha and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy.

As a part of the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme, 112 Emergency Response Support System has commenced in Telangana. Under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children, the State has set up a Cyber Forensic-cum-Training laboratory, and a total of 1,440 investigation officers, prosecutors, judicial officers have been trained. Over 1,000 police personnel have been trained in handling women-related cases.