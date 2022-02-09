STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seer tries to broker peace between Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and PM Modi

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy extols virtues of the Chief Minister in the presence of Amit Shah in bid to bridge gap between TRS and BJP

Published: 09th February 2022 03:30 AM

Home Minister Amit Shah at the ashram of Chinna Jeeyar Swami at Mucchintal for the birth centenary fete of Ramanujacharya on Tuesday

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the differences between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reached a flashpoint, Chinna Jeeyar Swami on Tuesday extolled the virtues of the TRS supremo before Union Home Minister Amit Shah, apparently with an intention to bridge the yawning gulf between the two leaders.Amit Shah was at the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya being held in Mucchintal on the city’s outskirts, where the seer described Rao as a true Vaishnavite.

In fact, Rao had given a miss to Modi’s visit to the ashram where he inaugurated the Ramanjuacharya statue on Saturday. Though ill-health was cited as the reason for Rao’s absence, BJP leaders had alleged that it was an act in violation of the standard protocol which requires the Chief Minister to receive the Prime Minister at the airport. The relations between the two had strained over a period of time and recently, Rao took Modi to task at a media conference, during which he used expletives, drawing condemnation from both the BJP and Congress leaders in the State.

The CM not receiving the PM during his visit to Hyderabad has reaffirmed Rao’s tough stand against the Centre, specifically against Modi.“There may be political differences (between the two), but in the eyes of God, all are equal,”  Chinna Jeeyar Swami told Shah, apparently referring to the political differences between the two leaders.

Raghunandan lashes out at TRS, Congress 

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday lashed out at A Revanth Reddy and T Harish Rao for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks in Parliament. “Sushma Swaraj stood strong and ensured the AP Reorganisation Bill was passed without discussion when there was chaos in Lok Sabha,” he said

