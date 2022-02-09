TRS, Congress call out Modi’s ‘insult’ over Telengana formation

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his attempt to annihilate the Congress in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reopened old wounds by raking up the way the grand old party passed the State Bifurcation Bill in Parliament in 2014 and the other follies that it had committed in the process. Replying to the motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha, Modi recalled how the doors of Lok Sabha were closed and pepper spray was used for adopting the T Bill. Modi also recalled various incidents of Congress acting against the spirit of federalism.

Leaders of the ruling TRS and the Opposition Congress were quick in attacking Modi, taking umbrage to his comments. Describing Modi’s remarks as an “insult”, the Congress burnt the effigies of Prime Minister, while TRS Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, T Srinivas Yadav and others alleged that the BJP ditched the developing State after is creation and that Modi by raking up bifurcation issue, had bared the anti-Telangana thought process.

Modi recalled how the then Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh T Anjaiah was sacked. “Now, some people are giving lengthy lectures on federalism. Have we forgotten what happened at an airport in AP in those days? Many leaders of this House are well aware of what happened at that time.

The then Chief Minister of AP Anjaiah was sacked when the son (read Rajiv Gandhi) of the then Prime Minister (read Indira Gandhi) did not like reception arrangements at the airport. This incident had hurt the sentiments of ‘crores’ of people of Andhra. The then popular Chief Minister of Karnataka Veerendra Patil, who was suffering from illness, too was removed. Which was the party that deposed NTR government in AP, at a time when he was ill?” Modi asked.

Later, Modi went on to narrate how Telangana State was created. “Congress did not even spare its leaders. AP played an important role in Congress forming the government at the Centre. But, what did Congress do to AP? The Congress divided the combined AP in a shameful manner. The mikes were off, its members used ‘mirchi spray’ and there was no discussion at all. Was it correct? Was it democracy? Atal ji created three States — Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. However, there was no storm. All the decisions were taken by way of discussion and three States were created in a peaceful manner.”

“In the same way, Telangana should have been created. We are not against Telangana. The bifurcation should have been done by taking the people into confidence. But, your (Cong) arrogance and greed for power resulted in bitterness. Even today, the seeds of bitterness are doing damage. Now, your are preaching political wisdom to us, which you lack,” Modi blasted the Congress.

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, in a reaction to Prime Minister’s comments on bifurcation, tweeted: “Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of #Telangana. I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana (sic).”

KTR’s tagged tweet was in response to TRS MLA Balka Suman’s tweet that PM was not Viswa Guru, but a Visha Guru.Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that Modi spewed venom at the formation of the Telangana. “Modi cannot digest the development of Telangana. Because the BJP went back on its Kakinada resolution — one vote two States — hundreds of youths died for the sake of Telangana.

After formation of the State, the Modi government rendered injustice to the State,” Harish Rao alleged. He recalled that most of the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 were not implemented so far. Besides, the Sileru power plant was given to AP.

Later, Harish also tweeted: “Dear @narendramodi ji, Telangana has only received ignorance and arrogance from the BJP govt at the Centre. Where was the federal spirit when BJP at Centre merged 7 Mandals & Lower Sileru Project with AP without even consulting the Telangana Govt. #EqualityForTelangana (sic).”

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Modi was talking about the three States created by Vajpayee government. “Modi should witness the development in Telangana and talk about those three States,” Srinivas Yadav said. He added that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao intentionally skipped the recent tour programme of Modi in city. “We are not scared of BJP,” Srinivas Yadav said.

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said that it was once again proved that BJP was against the formation of Telangana. “Modi’s words put the self-respect of Telanganites at stake. Modi talked against the spirit of federalism,” Dayakar Rao said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao also called upon party workers to organise protests, carrying black flags, against Modi’s remarks across the State on Wednesday. The TRS workers also will burn the effigies of Modi in all Assembly constituencies and mandal headquarters. All the 14 TRS MPs also strongly condemned Modi in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s statement tantamounts to challenging and denigrating not only the Parliament and its procedures and proceedings, but the very actions of the Speaker and Deputy Chairman of the two Houses of Parliament, they said

“Parliament often faces critical issues, braving disruptions. But things go according to the Rule Book. The credit goes to the members and Presiding Officer, in exclusion of trouble mongers and disrupting members. In fact, there is nothing like ‘unscientific way’ of passing Bills in Parliament. They are passed by majority, either by show of hands or voice vote. They all follow the Rules Book and the Constitution,” they said.“M Venkaiah Naidu, the present Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, was himself an active participant in the Debate on the day (February 13, 2014),” they recalled.

