STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana ranks second in cyber crime convictions: Union Home Ministry

In cyber crime cases, which were disposed of in 2018, no conviction was awarded, while the number of persons convicted in cyber crimes rose to 282 persons in 2020.

Published: 10th February 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Conviction rate in cyber crimes cases has seen a sharp rise in Telangana during the years from 2018 to 2020, making it the State with second-highest number of convicted persons in cyber crime cases, as per the data shared by the Union Home Ministry in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. 

In cyber crime cases, which were disposed of in 2018, no conviction was awarded, while the number of persons convicted in cyber crimes rose to 282 persons in 2020. The cyber crimes also saw a sharp rise from 2018 to 2020 by a whopping 317 per cent. In terms of cyber crime cases reported in the year 2020, Telangana stood in fourth position after UP, Karnataka and Maharashtra, while Telangana stood in second position only after UP in terms of persons convicted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
conviction Cyber Crime Union Home Ministry
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp