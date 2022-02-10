Tensions rise as BJP and TRS clash in Telangana's Jangaon district

By Express News Service

JANGAON/HANAMKONDA.: Tension prevailed in Jangaon district on Wednesday when BJP activists tried to stop TRS activists from burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TRS activists manhandled the BJP workers and it appeared that the situation would go out of hand. However, Jangaon police intervened and brought the situation under control after arresting the BJP cadre.

TRS leader and Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy called upon his party activists and leaders in the constituency to stage protest against the Modi’s speech, following which hundreds of party workers gathered at Bus Stand Centre and took out a huge motorcycle rally with black flags.

The tri-cities of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet witnessed protest rallies and the effigies of Modi were burnt at many places.Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar stated that Modi was not interested in developing Telangana.

“Since Telangana is doing better than Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, Modi is not able to tolerate and making negative utterances against our State. People should teach the BJP a lesson,” said Bhaskar.