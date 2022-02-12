BJP dares KCR to release beneficiaries' list of Dalit Bandhu scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to release the list of 20,000 beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad, in whose accounts the State government has claimed to have released Rs 10 lakh.

He questioned KCR on how many people have received the money, how many of them have put that money to use, and how many were yet to receive the funds under the scheme.

Addressing media persons at the BJP party office in Nampally on Saturday, he said that the Chief Minister has held a public meeting in Jangaon only with the intention of diverting the attention of the people from his recent statements on rewriting the Constitution of India.

Confirming that an inquiry on the corruption perpetrated by the Chief Minister will happen and he will face the music if found guilty, Sanjay said that the chief minister was well aware of this development.

He added that the Chief Minister was on one hand claiming that BJP workers were just a handful, but was so scared that he has been getting BJP leaders and activists arrested wherever he went for public meetings.

Sanjay has implored the Chief Minister to reveal the promises he has fulfilled and what he hasn't, instead of mudslinging and using abusive language against the Prime Minister and the BJP.

He declared that BJP will soon hold a public meeting in Jangaon to show its might, just to prove the Chief Minister wrong.