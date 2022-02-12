Telangana state FSSAI gets 4 new testing buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its plans to upgrade the State Food Safety and Standards Authority (State FSSAI), the government provided equipment worth Rs 10 crore to the facility located in Nacharam. The lab has also been provided with four new food testing buses, all worth Rs 2.4 crore. The buses were flagged off by Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday.

The Minister said: “The health of millions of people is in our hands. It is for this reason that the government has decided to extend all possible assistance in ensuring quality food is served to the people. Stating that a special task force will be set up to conduct surprise checks, Harish Rao also urged people to alert officials by dialling 040- 2111-1111 if they have any info rmat i on on fo o d adulteration.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that besides disseminating information, the new buses will help checking adulteration in a range of foods, including beverages, milk, cereals, oils, spices, etc.