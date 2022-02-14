STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five years on, Jangaon waits for PG College

Beyond acquisition of land, there has been no effort to implement the proposal

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: Five years after land was acquired for the purpose, work on the proposed Kakatiya University Post Graduate College and the Government ITI College is yet to start. 

The PG College was supposed to be established in Jangaon district headquarters for the hundreds of youths who are forced to travel to Hyderabad or Hanamkonda to do their post-graduation in private and government colleges. 

This is despite residents of Jangaon and its surroundings submitting several representations to Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

Interestingly, Kadiyam Srihari, the former Deputy Chief Minister who held the Education portfolio hails from the district. 

Beyond acquisition of land, there has been no effort to implement the PG College proposal, not even laying the foundation stone. The land lies vacant, and may soon become a haunt for antisocial elements. 

According to district officials, the State government had allocated 17 acres for construction of the PG College campus of Kakatiya University (KU) in 2018 and five acres for the government ITI College in 2017 at Chempak Hills in Jangaon Town. 

The 17 acres was handed over to the Kakatiya University authorities who promptly erected a board on which ‘PG College’ and ‘this land belongs to Kakatiya University is written. That was about the last time there was any official activity on the land. 

Speaking to Express, Kakatiya University Development Officer Prof V Ramachandram said that the main reason for the delay in beginning construction of the PG College building is that students are not expressing interest to take admission. “In fact, Kakatiya University has cancelled a few PG courses,” Prof Ramchandram said. 

The issue was brought to notice to newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh who assured that he would visit the site and prepare an action plan on implementing the PG College proposal, said Prof Ramachandran.

M Raju, a resident of Jangaon, said that Kakatiya University authorities are conducting PG courses in the ABVP Degree College in the town. “Most students do not know that the university officials are conducting PG classes. They needlessly travel to Hyderabad and Hanamkonda for PG courses,” he said. “Our local MLA has failed to get funds for construction of the PG College and the ITI College,” said Raju.

