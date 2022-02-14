STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Genpact to create 2 million square feet office space in Hyderabad

This is an extension of Genpact to support the growth of the IT industry in the eastern corridor of Hyderabad, under Look East Policy and GRID policy of the Telangana government. 

Minister K T Ramarao laid foundation stone for expansion of Genpact Campus at Uppal in alignment with the GRID Policy in Hyderabad on Sunday.(Photo | Express Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The eastern part of Hyderabad, which is fast emerging as a hotspot for development in various sectors, would see one lakh jobs in the near future as Genpact is set to build two million sqft of office space.

Laying the foundation stone for Genext Square, which is part of Genpact and Ramky Estates, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that East Hyderabad has been an affordable place and many developers have come forward to set up IT parks in this corridor.

“As part of the Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy, we want to develop IT not just in West of Hyderabad, but want to expand this sector to different parts of the city. Uppal has a good infrastructure with metro connectivity, along with a big flyover coming up from Narapally to Uppal and we are building a skywalk,” he said.

As part of its expansion plans, Genpact is investing in East Hyderabad via a co-development agreement with Ramky Estates, to develop approximately two million sq ft of commercial office space through the project Genext Square. In fact, Genpact was among the first companies to set up a campus in Uppal and recently set up a technology centre in Warangal.

“The focus of the State government to grow Hyderabad’s eastern IT corridor will be a catalyst to further India’s position as a global technology and digital hub,” said Vidya Srinivasan, Global Infrastructure and Logistics leader, Genpact. 

Sun shines bright on East Hyd

Nanda Kishore, Managing Director, Ramky Estates, said: “With the high saturation of the western corridor, there is a huge opportunity to develop the east, which is abundant in space, infrastructural facilities, and talent.”

