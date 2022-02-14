Telangana Congress leaders describe CM KCR as ‘chameleon’
Congress leaders have tweeted out pictures of a chameleon after the state party chief Revanth Reddy called KCR an 'Usaravelli' who changes colours easily.
14th February 2022
HYDERABAD: In a sarcastic way to take on Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, the AICC Incharge (Telangana), Manickam Tagore tweeted a picture of colourful chameleon, questioning the speciality of the lizard.
ఊసరవెల్లి /— Manickam Tagore .Bமாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) February 14, 2022
Ūsaravelli speciality? pic.twitter.com/D7Uc46qzp8
Later responding to this PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy made a quoted retweet. “KCR’s role model…” with #NeverTrustKCR.
KCR’s role model…#NeverTrustKCR https://t.co/AcXovdT60r— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 14, 2022
These tweets from Congress leaders follows Revanth’s description of KCR as ‘Usaravelli’ (chameleon) on Sunday, while rejecting any possible advances from TRS chief for a proposal of tie-up with Congress. He had said that KCR cannot be trusted, as he deceived Congress earlier.