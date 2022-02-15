Indian School of Business top B-school in India, fourth in Asia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB), situated in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, is the top business school in India, according to two prestigious global rankings. ISB’s Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) ranked 32 in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA 2022 ranking and ranked 11 in the Poets & Quants (P&Q) composite ranking of the top international MBA programmes 2021-2022.

In the FT Global MBA 2022 ranking, ISB has ranked first in India and fourth in Asia. The alumni from the PGP Class of 2018 were surveyed for the ranking. ISB also secured the first rank in terms of salary percentage increase.

The ranking underlines that ISB offers students a fulfilling and rewarding career path. ISB’s efforts and initiatives in fostering gender diversity in all its programmes have started to shine as the 38 per cent of female students in the surveyed class was the highest number compared with other surveyed business schools in India.

Sharing his excitement, ISB Deputy Dean (Academics) Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai said, “ISB has carved a niche and stands tall as a much sought-after business school in India. The rankings awarded by Financial Times and Poets & Quants bear testimony to this fact. The career progression of ISB students has always been inspiring and has paved the way for new growth trajectories.”