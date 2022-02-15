STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of 83 healthcare workers who died of Covid in Telangana get Rs 41 crore

The total number of compensations given to date stand at 1,616 with Rs 808 crore paid as claims. 

PPE Kit

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 83 healthcare workers have passed away due to Covid-19 in Telangana, reveals official data. According to an answer tabled in Rajya Sabha by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the kin of 83 HCWs kin have been given Rs 41 crore compensation under the PM Garib Kalyan Package in Telangana. The total number of compensations given to date stand at 1,616 with Rs 808 crore paid as claims. 

The number however is likely to be higher, note various health professional unions who allege many workers were not eligible to take the compensation as they did not have valid test reports to prove it was Covid-19 during the second wave of Covid-19, when doctors relied more on HRCT scans.

614 fresh cases of Covid, zero deaths in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 614 cases of Covid-19 on Monday with 50,520 tests conducted. The State also saw the recovery of 2,387 individuals, taking active cases below 10,000 mark to 9,908. The State saw no new deaths and the death toll due to the pandemic remains at 4,107. Meanwhile, the highest number cases came in from GHMC with 131 cases, followed by 48 in Medchal and 43 in Rangareddy. 

