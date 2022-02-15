Telangana government notifies two new urban development bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has created the Nilagiri Urban Development Authority (NUDA) and Mahbubnagar Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to ensure planned infrastructure development around cities and towns.

Officials said the decision was taken so that the urbanisation in such peri-areas can take place in an organised manner, and not as a knee-jerk reaction. Considering the strategic location of Mahbubnagar and the scope of urbanisation, the government brought the Mahbubnagar town, two other urban local bodies in the vicinity — Jadcherla and Bhoothpur — and 142 peripheral villages under the ambit of MUDA.

Similarly, in Nalgonda, the government brought areas under the Nalgonda municipality and 42 peripheral villages under the ambit of NUDA. These UDAs will come up with comprehensive plans for the development of such urban areas. These propositions will include plans for the road network, water supply, employment opportunities and growth of the townships.

Taking the success of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the Telangana government has constituted a number of UDAs across the State.