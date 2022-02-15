STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government notifies two new urban development bodies

Similarly, in Nalgonda, the government brought areas under the Nalgonda municipality and 42 peripheral villages under the ambit of NUDA.

Published: 15th February 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has created the Nilagiri Urban Development Authority (NUDA) and Mahbubnagar Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to ensure planned infrastructure development around cities and towns.

Officials said the decision was taken so that the urbanisation in such peri-areas can take place in an organised manner, and not as a knee-jerk reaction. Considering the strategic location of Mahbubnagar and the scope of urbanisation, the government brought the Mahbubnagar town, two other urban local bodies in the vicinity — Jadcherla and Bhoothpur — and 142 peripheral villages under the ambit of MUDA.

Similarly, in Nalgonda, the government brought areas under the Nalgonda municipality and 42 peripheral villages under the ambit of NUDA. These UDAs will come up with comprehensive plans for the development of such urban areas. These propositions will include plans for the road network, water supply, employment opportunities and growth of the townships.

Taking the success of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the Telangana government has constituted a number of UDAs across the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilagiri Mahbubnagar Hyderabad Telangana
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp