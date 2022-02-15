Telangana may give priority to ordinary degree holders

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do you possess only an ordinary degree and no professional qualifications? Don’t worry. You may soon get an opportunity to join the government service as Telangana has decided to focus on ordinary degree holders in its next recruitment drive. According to sources, those who completed BA or MA or any other ordinary degree and are finding it difficult to get a job will be accorded priority in the recruitment drive. The State government is likely to issue job notifications for around 50,000 posts either in February or in March.

While conducting a thorough exercise for issuing a series of job notifications for the first time after the new zonal system was put in place, the focus has been on the ordinary degree holders, the sources said. “Several youngsters who completed different degree courses may not have physical fitness to join the police. Though there are vacancies in Health Department, a majority of unemployed youth in rural areas do not have required professional qualifications. That is why we are focusing on these sections this time,” a top official informed Express.

The idea is to announce notifications for junior assistants, record assistants and other clerical posts. “We are planning to fill around 200 to 300 clerical posts in each of the 33 districts, which will have a good impact on unemployed youth, especially those who posses ordinary degrees,” he added.The sources also explained that several superintendent and senior assistant posts are vacant and they would be filled by the way of promotions. The last category posts like junior assistants and record assistants will be filled by direct recruitment.

As these posts would be filled with locals in each district, the unemployed youth in remote Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Nirmal and other districts will benefit and they would not face any competition from candidates in Warangal, Adilabad or other developed districts. Of the total posts, 95 per cent of vacancies will be reserved for local candidates as per the new zonal system.