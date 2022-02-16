Case registered against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the IPC at Jubilee Hills police station of Hyderabad city.

Two days ago, TPCC president and MP Malkajgiri A Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint against Himanta for his comments made against Rahul Gandhi during a public meet at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on February 11.

Revanth alleged that the Assam CM, with an intent to corrupt the minds of people, made an “obscene” speech questioning the paternity of Rahul Gandhi.

“The accused deliberately and in a pre-planned manner made the obscene speech to garner political mileage. Hence, he should be punished after a thorough investigation,” Revanth urged in his complaint.

S Rajashekar Reddy, Inspector Jubilee Hills said the case has been registered and investigation has begun.

The state Congress had earlier lodged multiple ‘criminal’ complaints against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in police stations across the state for his comments against AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi.