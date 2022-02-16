STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hi-tech car theft gang held in Telangana, cars worth Rs 6 crores seized

The police started a probe on a complaint by a person from Miryalaguda stating that he had purchased two cars with WB registration.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide

Image used for representational purposes (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A hi-tech gang involved in stealing expensive cars in Delhi and selling them in Telangana by changing engine numbers and chassis numbers in West Bengal, was arrested by Nalgonda district police on Tuesday. Twenty expensive cars all worth around Rs 6 crore were seized. The case was detected using an electronic device called OBD (On Board Diagnostic Device) through Delhi Police’s ZIPNET Online System, said Rema Rajeshwari, SP Nalgonda. 

The police started a probe on a complaint by a person from Miryalaguda stating that he had purchased two cars with WB registration. He was told to pay the balance amount after the sellers procured NOC for the vehicles. However, when they refused to give NOCs, he approached the police. Inquiries revealed that chassis and engine numbers had been tampered with and that the vehicles were stolen in Delhi. 

The gang paid up to Rs 10 lakh for a Toyota Fortuner, Rs 6 lakh for a Toyota Innova and Rs 4 lakh for a Hyundai Creta for tampered engine numbers. The stolen vehicles were then brought to Telangana. Fortuners sold forRs 18-20 lakh, Innovas for Rs 10-12 lakh and Creta for Rs 4-7 lakh. The gang members also issued fake NOCs to some vehicles from WB and Mancherial, and in connivance with RTA officials in Mancherial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalgonda ZIPNET ZIPNET Online System Telangana Car theft Car theft racket
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp