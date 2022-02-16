STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Meters to agri pumps: Union Minister calls CM KCR’s statement a lie

Thereafter, States which desire to buy power from those bids do so as per their requirement.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disputing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that the Centre had insisted on States to fix meters to agriculture pump sets, Union Power Minister RK Singh on Tuesday clarified: “It is totally false. It is a lie that the Centre is forcing any State to fix meters to the power connections given to farmers.”

In his clarification ‘Myths vs Facts’, Singh also stated: “It is totally false to state that the Central government forces States to buy renewable energy from any particular developer.” “Such false and baseless statements do not behoove a person who is occupying the august office of Chief Minister,” he said in reply to a statement Rao made at a public meeting in Jangaon on February 11. “It is totally false to state that the Central government forces any State to buy renewable energy from any particular developer. The States are free to hold their own bids and buy renewable energy from any developer.” 

“The Solar Energy Corporation of India also conducts open bids for renewable energy from time to time. These bids are highly competitive and the companies which offer the least tariff are selected transparently through the open bid. Thereafter, States which desire to buy power from those bids do so as per their requirement. They can choose to have their own bids. Therefore, the statement by the CM was totally false,” he added.  

“The CM also talked about hydro power. The hydro power capacity he is talking about has been and is being constructed with loans given by PFC and REC, both of which are Central government companies. PFC and REC have together lent Rs 55,000 crore for Kaleshwaram, Palamuru  and other projects. He should be thankful to the Central government for these projects,” Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Union Power Minister RK Singh
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp