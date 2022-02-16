Refused money for movie ticket, Telangana boy ends life

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy hanged himself from the ceiling at his home in Puranipeta of Jagtial town late on Monday, after his father refused to give him money to book a ticket for Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak. According to a complaint lodged with the police, Panduloji Navdeep, a Class 8 student, had asked his father to give him Rs 300 to book the ticket in advance for the movie scheduled to release on February 25.

When his father Narsaiah, a daily wage earner, said that he did not have money and asked him to wait, Navdeep was distraught. He went into a room and locked it from inside. When he did not emerge from the room for a long time, Navdeep’s parents became suspicious. They broke open the door to see their son hanging from the ceiling with a lungi.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)