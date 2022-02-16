STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Registrar: Telangana firms ought to spend Rs 1,200 crore on CSR

The companies in Telangana have to shell out an approximate amount of Rs 1,200 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility, Telangana Registrar of Companies Josekutty VE has said.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The companies in Telangana have to shell out an approximate amount of Rs 1,200 crore towards Corporate Social Responsibility, Telangana Registrar of Companies Josekutty VE has said. There are more than 1,000 companies in the State that fall under CSR compliance, the Registrar said, and as per the latest balance sheet, these companies earn a net profit of around Rs 67,000 crore.

“Around 300 companies alone earn a profit of Rs 60,000 crore. These companies have to spend approximate Rs 1,200 crores to spend for CSR and this will lead to inclusive developments in Telangana State with Corporate Contribution,” he said.

While speaking at a seminar on ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Overview - Regulatory and Tax Aspects’, organised by Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he said that there is no change in CSR criteria, but where the amount to be spent by a company does not exceed Rs 50 lakh, the requirement of constituting the CSR committee shall not be applicable, and the functions of the CSR committee shall be discharged by the Board of Directors of that Company. 

“The board is now expected to be more responsible as far as compliance is required. Under these provisions, a company can spend the CSR amount in two ways- one is for ongoing projects, and the other is for short-term projects,” Josekutty added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana CSR CSR Registrar Josekutty VE
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp