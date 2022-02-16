Telangana Congress leaders under house arrest, to prevent dharna against Assam CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Congress leaders were gearing up for protest rallies and dharna at the City Police Commissionerate and SP offices as part of building pressure against Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the police placed them under house arrest.

Leaders including PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were placed under house arrest by Hyderabad police. Meanwhile, MLC T Jeevan Reddy was confined to his house by local police in Jagtial, before he could join the protest programme at the local SP office.

The police cordoned off the lane towards Revanth Reddy’s residence and a huge police presence including female force was seen near his residence. The leader was about to lead a protest march from Nizam College to City Police Commissionerate as part of the demonstration.

For the past two days, the Congress leaders submitted complaints in various police stations in Telangana, against the Assam CM for his ‘derogatory’ remarks against AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi. After police officials failed to register cases against Assam CM, the State leadership decided to intensify the agitation on Wednesday.