Telangana forest department to plant 1.4 crore saplings by November

It was decided during a meeting to review forestation efforts chaired by Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari on Tuesday.

Published: 16th February 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Over 60 lakh saplings have already been planted.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State forest department will plant 1.4 crores more saplings on vacant plots across the State by November. It was decided during a meeting to review forestation efforts chaired by Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari on Tuesday.

Kumari also directed the forest department to expedite works on urban parks. The State government has already sanctioned 179 urban parks over 1.77 lakh acres, where 2 crores will be planted. Over 60 lakh saplings have already been planted.

The officials were also directed to resolve the issue of district-level forest boundaries. They were told to identify and set forest boundaries to develop them at the earliest.

