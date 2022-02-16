STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Matampally Lambadas live in constant fear of land sharks

Gurrambodu thanda has been in the limelight for a tribal movement against the land grabbers.

Farmer, agriculture, cropland, sowing, ploughing

Representational Image (File photo | Express)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s been a year since the issue of lands in six tribal hamlets of Mattampally mandal in Suryapet, being grabbed by the wealthy and powerful, cropped up. The Lambadas here have been attacked by hired goons, their lands ploughed, borewells damaged, irrigation sources interrupted and fencing laid around their lands. If that wasn’t enough, cases were filed against the victims who were sent to jail. The High Court delivered a judgement on April 19, 2020, stating that these lands were D-Form assigned ones and could not be alienated. 

Despite this, no action has been initiated assign the lands to their rightful owners. Gurrambodu thanda has been in the limelight for a tribal movement against the land grabbers. It was originally a rehabilitation village that was assigned to land oustees under the Nagarjunsagar project. In the 60s, 70s and also in the 90s, lands to the extent of 1,876 acres were assigned to 1,797 beneficiaries (mostly Lambadas), who were given D-Form assigned pattas. The assigned lands fell under the limits of Gurrambodu thanda, Bojya thanda, Thummala thanda, Migudampadu thanda, Mancha thanda and Ramachandrapuram thanda. Many have been cultivating these lands for generations. 

False cases filed

Presently, one owner has been claiming an extent of 800 acres of land. Motya Naik, a resident of Bojya Naik thanda, tells Express how he was attacked with rods by the hired goons of that land grabber. Azmeera Venkateswarlu, who also hails from that hamlet, was lodged in jail along with 40 others for 60 days after being booked for attempt to murder, despite them being the victims. 

“Ravindranath Reddy hired criminals from UP, Bihar. They camped in a shed from where they used to attack us. After the BJP workers demolished the shed and after the issue became public, they left. Still, most of the lands are under his control. Even the local MLA has occupied 120 acres and built a fence around it,” says one of the victims. 

Limestone lure

According to TJS president, Professor M Kodandaram, a high presence of limestone in the area has attracted cement factories. Lands here are highly valued, some to the tune of Rs1 crore per acre. “If the State government is really sincere about the uplift of tribals, it should immediately vacate the land grabbers,” he demanded.

