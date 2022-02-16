Telangana registers 569 new Covid cases, no death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 569 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after conducting 51,518 tests conducted. The state also reported 2,098 recoveries, taking active cases to 8,379. No deaths were reported on the day. The highest number of infections were reported in GHMC limits -- 113 cases. This was followed by Rangareddy with 49 and Medchal with 37 cases.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,97,464 vaccination doses were administered on Tuesday, with that over 91 per cent of adult population has been fully vaccinated. Besides that, for the age group of 15-17 years, the State has completed 33 per cent of the target population with double dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccinations.

In terms of precautionary doses, as many as 8,348 people were jabbed on Tuesday, taking the cumulative figure of individuals who have taken three doses to 4,09,415. Even though the number of cases are coming down, experts have cautioned, people must continue to wear masks and following Covid norms.