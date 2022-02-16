Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP in bid to bring together anti-TRS forces in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to consolidating anti-TRS forces in the state, the Yuva Telangana Party has merged with the BJP. The party's founder J Balakrishna and leader Rani Rudramadevi formally merged it with the BJP at the Constitution Club in New Delhi in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tavde and BJP state president B Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay stated that the YTP has merged with BJP after realising that the Congress and TRS were having a mutual political understanding between them. The merger has proved that all sections were coming together to end the autocratic rule of the TRS government, he observed.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was only raising the issue of the surgical strikes to be in the limelight nationally, he demanded that the Chief Minister tender an apology to the people of the country on the occasion of his birthday on February 17, if he had any respect towards the nation and the people.

J Balakrishna said that none of the promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have been fulfilled till now and that the voices of people questioning the government were being suppressed through arrests, which the youth were keenly observing and realising.

Rani Rudramadevi said that there was a need for all sections to come together to fight the TRS, which was only possible through the BJP.