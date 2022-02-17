Modi robbing the poor to bankroll rich: Telangana Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Accusing the Union government of robbing the poor and giving to some bigwigs, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the Narendra Modi dispensation has ‘utterly failed on all fronts’. Speaking after donating blood at a camp set up in view of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations in Narayankhed, Harish Rao urged TRS activists to enthusiastically take part in service activities. “Remember, KCR is not just a great leader, he is also an ideal for us all,” he told the TRS activists.

The Minister inaugurated a blood donation camp and said that everyone should be aware of the difference between a collection of blood for thalassemia patients and pregnant women.“Telangana has achieved with many sacrifices and is now a leader among all other States in development. Apart from electricity and irrigation, Telangana is moving ahead in various fields and welfare schemes,” Harish Rao said. He pointed out that Narayankhed constituency was neglected for over 70 years, but has undergone a sea change in the past seven years with many development projects being taken up.

The Minister also advised farmers in the area not to sell off their lands in the near future since the Basaveshwara Lift Scheme would be completed as soon as possible and would prove to be a boon for the tillers. “The scheme will irrigate 37 lakh acres in Narayankhed constituency,” he said. Later, he attended a meeting organised by party leaders at Jogipet in Andole constituency. He also met officials in Sangareddy to review arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit on February 21.