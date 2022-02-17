STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana cops nip Congress protest over ‘inaction’ in the bud

The police picket at Revanth Reddy’s residence cordoned off the lane leading to his house.

Published: 17th February 2022 04:32 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thwarting the plans of Congress leaders to hold a demonstration near the Police Commission’s office against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, police on Wednesday placed scores of leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, under house arrest. 

Among those placed under house arrest were former Ministers Mohammed Ali Shabbir and J Geetha Reddy as well as MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Elsewhere in the districts, Congress leaders, including MLC T Jeevan Reddy, were confined to their houses by the local police before they could stage any protest at SP offices. 

The police picket at Revanth Reddy’s residence cordoned off the lane leading to his house. The MP was about to lead a march from Nizam College to Police Commissioner’s office. For the past two days, Congress leaders have submitted complaints in various police stations in Telangana against Sarma for his derogatory remarks against AICC leader Rahul Gandhi. 

Meanwhile, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case against Sarma under Sections 504 and 505 (2) of the IPC. Reacting to this, Revanth Reddy alleged that the police reaction was ‘knee-jerk’ and the FIR registered has watered down the ‘grave’ offence. He said that the Congress will once again submit fresh complaints. 

