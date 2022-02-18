STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MRF lines up Rs 1,000 crore expansion plan in Telangana

Published: 18th February 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

IT & MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao with MRF India VC and MD Arun Mammen.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has landed yet another big-ticket investment. The Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) has decided to invest Rs 1,000 crore to not only expand its existing facility but also to create a new specialty assembly line at Sangareddy. MRF is India’s biggest and world’s sixth largest tyre manufacturing company that produces rubber products, including tyres, treads, tubes, sports goods, paints and coats.

After a meeting with MRF delegation on Thursday, Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Met with Arun Mammen, VC & MD of MRF India who has shared with me that they’ve decided to invest Rs 1,000 crore for expanding their facility & create a new specialty assembly line at Sangareddy district (sic).”

Rs 4 cr for ‘Mana vooru - Mana badi’
The MRF representatives also offered Rs 4 crore to the State government’s ‘Mana vooru - Mana badi’ programme under its CSR initiative.

