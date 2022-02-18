President, VP, PM Modi & others greet KCR on his birthday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several prominent personalities, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, greeted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday on Thursday.

Among those who wished Rao a very happy birthday were Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman as well as BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted: “Birthday greetings to Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO K. Chandrashekar Rao garu, the leader who is persistently fighting for the rights of the states and regional autonomy. Let us all work to protect the cooperative federalism and the dignity of states guaranteed by the Constitution” (sic).

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other party leaders too extended birthday wishes to Rao.British Deputy High Commissioner to AP and TS Dr Andrew Fleming and US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman too greeted Rao.Film stars like K Chirnajeevi, Mahesh and others took Twitter platform to greet the Chief Minister.