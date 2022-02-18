STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to take up Regional Rapid Transit System

The initiative aims to reduce travel times and ensure safety for commuters travelling to Warangal and Vijayawada

Published: 18th February 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad Metro Rail (File Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the success of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) operations in three corridors of the city, the Telangana government is now proposing to take up Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in two corridors — Hyderabad-Warangal and Hyderabad-Vijayawada — on priority in similar lines of the National Capital Region (NCR) which is a multi-state region with New Delhi as the focal point.

The RRTS network would provide fast, safe and comfortable commuter systems at a  reasonable fare for intra-regional movement of passengers. To push the RRTS project, senior officials from various departments would be visiting Delhi in February to study their model, which is under implementation, such as the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. They will hold discussions with concerned officials to move the project further in the State. They will also study the RRTS development made by Kerala, Odisha and other States.

Sources told Express that the State government has planned for two RRTS corridors between  Hyderabad-Warangal and Hyderabad-Vijayawada as the movement of passengers is high on these two corridors. The RRTS will be different from the conventional railway as it will provide reliable, high-frequency, point-to-point regional travel at a high speed of 180 kmph along a dedicated pathway. The RRTS is also different from Metro and conventional suburban railway as it caters to passengers looking to travel longer distances. 

The project will be a cost-intensive one as it will require extensive inter-ministerial consultations and their approval depends on the feasibility of projects and availability of resources. The allocation of funds and construction activity of the project will be undertaken once the project is approved, the sources added.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a joint venture company of the Central government and the States of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, is mandated with implementing the RRTS project across the NCR. A similar transport corporation on the lines of the NCRTC would be formed by Telangana to take up the RRTS corridors and tap funds from the Central government, said sources.

State officials to visit Delhi

For the RRTS project, senior officials from various departments of Telangana would be visiting Delhi in February to study their model, which is under implementation, such as the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. They will hold discussions with concerned officials to move the project further in the State. They will also study the RRTS development made by Kerala, Odisha and other States. The objective of the project is to reduce the dependence of commuters on road-based transportation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Hyderabad Warangal Hyderabad Vijayawada RRTS Regional Rapid Transit Hyderabad Metro Rail
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp