Telangana to take up Regional Rapid Transit System

HYDERABAD: After the success of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) operations in three corridors of the city, the Telangana government is now proposing to take up Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in two corridors — Hyderabad-Warangal and Hyderabad-Vijayawada — on priority in similar lines of the National Capital Region (NCR) which is a multi-state region with New Delhi as the focal point.

The RRTS network would provide fast, safe and comfortable commuter systems at a reasonable fare for intra-regional movement of passengers. To push the RRTS project, senior officials from various departments would be visiting Delhi in February to study their model, which is under implementation, such as the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. They will hold discussions with concerned officials to move the project further in the State. They will also study the RRTS development made by Kerala, Odisha and other States.

Sources told Express that the State government has planned for two RRTS corridors between Hyderabad-Warangal and Hyderabad-Vijayawada as the movement of passengers is high on these two corridors. The RRTS will be different from the conventional railway as it will provide reliable, high-frequency, point-to-point regional travel at a high speed of 180 kmph along a dedicated pathway. The RRTS is also different from Metro and conventional suburban railway as it caters to passengers looking to travel longer distances.

The project will be a cost-intensive one as it will require extensive inter-ministerial consultations and their approval depends on the feasibility of projects and availability of resources. The allocation of funds and construction activity of the project will be undertaken once the project is approved, the sources added.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a joint venture company of the Central government and the States of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, is mandated with implementing the RRTS project across the NCR. A similar transport corporation on the lines of the NCRTC would be formed by Telangana to take up the RRTS corridors and tap funds from the Central government, said sources.

